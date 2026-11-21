Mel Francis Bokingkito Amadora

18 has never looked this good as Pristina Jamil Veloso celebrated her debut in a stage production created entirely by Cebuano talents.

On Nov. 14, 2026, Pristina marked her 18th birthday with “The Guardian of Time and the Four Realms” at the Nustar Grand Ballroom. Guests were welcomed into a hall dressed in crimson and gold, with live muses emerging from paintings and others adorned like flowers, setting the scene for a night of fantasy.

The story follows a young woman’s journey to become the new Guardian of Time and restore balance to the four realms, each representing a season. The play is more than an adventure that teaches virtues; it is also a conversation about what happens when one becomes too blinded by the pursuit of good.

Cebu’s crafts in play

Made entirely by Cebuano creatives, the production brought together talents in performing arts, music, fashion, design and film.

Gabriel Gomez and Mark Masa directed the stage and show, respectively, with Anthony Hejie Suralta as line producer and Hans Berdejo as venue stylist. Balletcenter Cebu and DreamCatchers Live joined the cast, with Angeline Acasto portraying Lottie, Pristina’s loyal companion, and Alexis Purisima taking on the antagonist Shadow.

The show also featured a live orchestra by SFORZANDO, led by conductor Joseph Franz, with musicians, senior performers and students. Its soundtrack included specially arranged ballet pieces suited to the intimate production.

Pristina’s collection of dresses was designed by renowned fashion designers Cary Santiago and Furne Amato, while Emi Ayag and Gino Fonghe handled her makeup. Joseph Ong and Cebu Orange also worked on the production’s visuals, including pre-debut photographs taken in Xinjiang, China, which later served as backdrops for the show.

The collaboration gave local artists an opportunity to bring their respective crafts together in one production, with the team sharing a common vision for Pristina’s debut.

The mind of the masterpiece

While the team brought the production to life, Pristina’s creative vision shaped its story, music and overall direction.

Inspired by the film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” she developed the concept of four realms based on the seasons. Her love for live performance, nurtured by a family that shares her appreciation for the arts, also influenced the production.

“What started originally as an idea for a few dances naturally evolved into pretty much a full-on production,” Pristina said.

The team also recognized her artistic range. Conductor Joseph Franz recalled being excited by her diverse music choices, from film soundtracks to classical pieces, while stage director Gabriel Gomez said the production was designed to showcase her abilities.

“Pristina is a very talented girl. We wanted to make a show that would feature all her abilities and talents,” Gomez said.

Pristina and her love for performing

Pristina began ballet-jazz at two and later ventured into modeling for established names in Filipino fashion. With performing deeply woven into her life, she wanted her debut to be an opportunity to share that passion with her guests.

“If I can perform, then let me perform, because that’s what I love to do,” she said.

More than a celebration of her own milestones, Pristina also used the occasion to highlight the value of original art and the people who create it.

“You know, right now, authentic creativity can feel threatened or scarce, right? And I pretty much just wanted to make a statement against that. I wanted to share this spotlight with these incredible Cebuano talents because I just feel that empowering local artists and showing everyone the magic of live, original art makes me incredibly proud,” she said.

The show may have been for one night only, but for Pristina, the curtain call is just the beginning.