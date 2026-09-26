Private firm pitches waste processing system to Cebu City

CEBU City continues to grapple with disposing of hundreds of tons of garbage daily and the rising cost of hauling waste to Aloguinsan, prompting a private company to propose a P470-million mechanical waste-processing system.

Suki Trading Corp. submitted a letter of intent to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival to supply, deliver, install, test and commission two sets of equipment: an Advanced Waste Solution with Environmental Pollution Control Device 500 (AWS-EPCD500) and an automatic garbage segregation machine.

The letter and accompanying terms of reference were included in the agenda for the City Council’s regular session, bringing the proposed technology before the legislative body, though it is not yet an approved project or awarded contract.

Waste processing capacity

According to the company’s terms of reference, the system has a combined capacity of up to 700 tons of mixed waste per day based on a 20-hour operating schedule. The automatic segregation machine separates recyclable materials like glass, tin cans, plastics, paper and biodegradable waste, while residual waste undergoes further processing.

The proposed AWS-EPCD500, described as a pyrolysis machine, has a rated processing capacity of 10 tons per hour. The project requires an estimated 5,000 square meters to one hectare of land, with the South Road Properties or another available location identified as possible sites.

Segregation and recycling

Under the P470-million proposal, mixed garbage first passes through an automatic segregation system. Recyclable materials are processed separately, while residual waste is shredded before entering the pyrolysis system.

The package includes equipment to process various materials efficiently. Glass bottles are pulverized for potential use in concrete hollow blocks and tin cans are compressed for recycling. Plastic waste is shredded and melted into other products, while food waste passes through a biocomposter to produce soil enhancer.

The facility features wet and dry scrubbers alongside other pollution-control equipment. Suki Trading said it would assist the City in securing environmental permits and compliance documents, including tests for furan and dioxin and an Environmental Technology Verification from the Department of Science and Technology.

Payment and track record

The supplier would provide a covered steel structure to house the equipment, personnel training and one year of maintenance and warranty coverage. The City would pay the contract in stages: 15 percent upon contract signing and mobilization, 30 percent upon machinery delivery, 35 percent upon installation before testing and 20 percent upon final acceptance.

Suki Trading said it has supplied AWS technology to several local government units and agencies, including Lapu-Lapu City, Dumaguete City, Alegria, Tuburan, Guihulngan City, Maasin City, Compostela and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. The company also offered to demonstrate the equipment to officials at its plant and showroom in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mounting garbage crisis

The proposal arrives as Cebu City manages a waste disposal crisis triggered by the deadly collapse at the Binaliw landfill on Jan. 8, 2026. The incident killed 36 people and prompted regulators to restrict operations, forcing the Vity to divert garbage to Aloguinsan, about 60 kilometers away.

Although the Environmental Management Bureau lifted the cease and desist order on Binaliw, the City has not returned its daily waste there. Four scheduled bidding attempts for a solid waste disposal facility failed to attract bidders, including the latest on Sept. 10.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff to Archival, said the city generates about 700 tons of garbage daily, though eco-stations divert 40 to 50 tons. Hauling the remaining waste to Aloguinsan costs P4.2 million to P4.5 million daily. This prompted the administration to consider reallocating P99 million originally intended for Binaliw tipping fees and seeking a P100-million supplemental appropriation to sustain operations through the year.

The City also initiated talks with Toledo City to use its landfill as a longer-term alternative. Siasar said hauling garbage to Aloguinsan indefinitely could consume billions of pesos, making the Suki Trading proposal a potential shift toward processing and recovering materials before disposal.

This aligns with the broader waste-management strategy guided by Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, which prioritizes waste reduction, segregation and recycling. However, the proposed system’s approval depends on a thorough technical, environmental, financial and procurement evaluation, as well as the availability of a suitable site. / CAV