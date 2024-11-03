Private firm proposes 5 mrfs For city’s waste management

A PRIVATE firm has proposed to build five integrated material recovery facilities (MRFs) in selected barangays in Cebu City to provide urgent waste management solutions.

Evergreen Labs Philippines, a Singapore-based company, has submitted an unsolicited proposal to Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to build five MRFs.

The proposed project, worth P53 million, aims to strategically position these facilities to optimize waste diversion and recycling efforts in the city.

Under the proposal, Evergreen Labs Philippines will use advanced technology solutions from ReForm Plastic to meet the city’s needs, including heat-compression molding that transforms plastic waste into durable construction boards and mineralization-extrusion processes that convert low-value plastics into aggregates for concrete applications. These materials can be utilized by local government units for various infrastructure projects.

During the council’s regular session on Oct. 23, 2024, City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera requested the proponent to revise their proposal to incorporate in the executive summary the brief background of their corporation, including their financial capacity and funding source.

City Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos requested that the proponent attend an executive session on Dec. 4, to present their proposal.

Features

The proponent promised to achieve significant waste diversion and reduce environmental impact, foster local engagement and empower communities, ensure financial sustainability, and create economic opportunities, among others.

Each MRF will be custom-designed for its respective barangay, featuring a dedicated floor space of 450 square meters.

It will include a container office unit, a rainwater catchment system, advanced processing and sorting equipment, such as conveyor systems, balers, shredders, crushers, and handling tools.

The facility will also be equipped with a computer system for digital monitoring.

The MRFs will operate in semi-automated sorting lines to maximize efficiency in waste separation.

The project will also incorporate the launching of 35 electric tricycles to be utilized in waste collection and transportation.

It will also provide revenue-generating streams as it will open up the market for the sale of recycled products such as composite boards and concrete aggregates, among others. It will support a long-term operation, stable income, and reinvestment.

The construction of each MRF will only take a ten-month timeline starting from preparation, procurement, staff training, and launching.

In a text message to SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Oct. 31, City Councilor Joel Garganera said the city has a small-scale MRF located in Barangay Kalunasan, while Barangay Basak San Nicolas is also establishing its own MRF.

Garganera said the Solid Waste Management Board has been receiving unsolicited proposals and presentations for MRFs in the barangays.

He added that he will push the proposal to Garcia for discussion, citing that effective waste management is one of the priorities of the City Government.

City Councilor Rey Gealon also passed a resolution urging Garcia to fully implement the 2011 grant from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, which mounted to P53 million for the establishment and continued and sustained operation of three material recovery facilities.

A finding of the Commission on Audit reported that Cebu City has three MRFs in Kalunasan, Taptap, and Basak Pardo; however, only the MRF at Kalunasan is operational.

Gealon also urged the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to establish an ideally fully functional material recovery facility for the barangays to replicate and submit a detailed action plan with a timeline.

He also urged Cenro to conduct a solid waste management summit to gather government officials and private stakeholders to come up with a scientific approach to the garbage “crisis” towards a sustainable and effective solution. / EHP