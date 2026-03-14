Private sector takes the wheel: A new era for Suroy-Suroy Sugbo

CEBU’S most famous tourism caravan is getting a major makeover. After years of being run by the Provincial Government, the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo program is being handed over to private tour experts to help the industry grow even faster.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced this landmark shift on Friday, March 13, 2026, during the International Travel Festival at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. The Capitol is stepping back from organizing the trips, allowing professional tour operators to lead the way.

“I am pleased to announce that the Cebu Provincial Government... will today formally hand over the reins of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo program — now evolved into thematic tours — to the private sector,” Baricuatro stated.

From government caravans to expert tours

In the past, Suroy-Suroy Sugbo was a government-organized trip that took visitors to different towns to see local culture and nature. Now, the program will turn into specialized tour packages managed by accredited private businesses.

Governor Baricuatro launched four new "thematic tours" designed to give travelers specific experiences:

• Coastal Journey in the South: Focused on adventure.

• Highland, Island and River Journeys: Exploring Cebu’s diverse landscape.

• Southern Pilgrimage: Visiting historic religious sites.

• South Countryside Tour: Showcasing rural charm.

The governor expressed full confidence in this change, noting that these tours are now in the hands of "very capable professionals."

Tourism goes digital in 2026

The shift isn't just about who runs the tours; it’s also about how people find them. The Capitol is pushing for a more modern, digital approach to travel.

A major highlight of the festival was the introduction of virtual mapping. This technology allows potential tourists to take a 360-degree digital tour of towns like Samboan, Ginatilan and Aloguinsan before they even leave home. The province plans to launch virtual maps for 25 more municipalities in the coming months to inspire more people to visit in person.

Protecting the future

To make sure this transition is smooth, the government has put legal protections in place. A special directive (Memorandum 36-2025) ensures that important community programs stay funded regardless of who is in office.

These protected "trust funds" cover essential services like:

• Health and Jobs: Including Sugbo Segurado (insurance) and Sugbo Negosyo (small business help).

• Water and Power: Ensuring towns have proper wells and electricity.

• Food and Building: Supporting local food hubs and construction materials.

Why this matters for Cebu

By letting the private sector run the tours and using new technology like virtual maps, Cebu aims to keep its tourism industry fresh and competitive. While the government focuses on building better roads and water systems, professional guides will focus on giving tourists an unforgettable experience.

The success of this new plan will be measured by whether these digital previews turn into real-world visitors and if the new private tours can maintain the spirit of the original Suroy-Suroy Sugbo. / CAV