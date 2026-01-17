Privilege: A violation of the sacred

If one carries significant value and duty, does that become a privilege to trample on rules?

The Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu is considered one of the holiest sites by many Cebuanos. It is a sacred space of faith, silence, and reverence for the beliefs of the Catholic Church. For this reason, visitors are expected to strictly observe the rules within the Basilica without hesitation or exception.

It is undeniable that Senator Imee Marcos is an influential figure and a high-ranking government official—positions and privileges not enjoyed by most citizens. However, such power never grants a license to disregard rules respected by the majority, especially in places of deep faith and spiritual and cultural significance.

Wearing attire that violates the established dress code of the Basilica is a clear breach—not only of regulations but of the sanctity of the place. When such behavior is overlooked because of a name, position, or influence, it becomes a symbol of a rotten culture of privilege.

It demonstrates that there are people who view laws and regulations as merely optional, while ordinary citizens are expected to obey without question. This lack of accountability is an insult not only to the Church but to the community that continues to respect sacred spaces.

In a society seeking equality, there is no room for privilege that tramples on the dignity of the people. The Church is not a stage for power but a space for faith, equality, and sincere service. / Emanuel Dabon, UC Sangdiwa