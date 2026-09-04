P21.48M shabu seized, nearly 1,000 arrested

The seized drugs were identified as methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, with a total estimated street value of P21,474,719.60.

The seized drugs were turned over to the PNP Regional Forensic Unit 7 for chemical analysis.

PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad commended his personnel for their continuing efforts to disrupt the illegal drug trade through sustained police operations.

“PRO 7’s fight against illegal drugs will remain aggressive, procedure-based and uncompromising. With the support of the Central Visayas community, we shall continue our momentum in the fight against the illegal drugs menace,” Abad said.

Abad said the campaign also targets street-level drug pushers as police strengthen their intelligence-driven, coordinated and focused operations against individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

He urged the public to report suspected illegal drug activities in their communities to the police to help protect families from the effects of illegal drugs. /