PRO 7 arrests nearly 500, seizes P6.4M drugs

POLICE arrested nearly 500 suspects and seized more than P6.4 million worth of illegal drugs during a weeklong, regionwide crackdown against criminality in Central Visayas.

Synchronized operations conducted by the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, 2026, targeted drug syndicates, fugitives, unlicensed firearms, and illegal gambling operations.

The largest single seizure occurred Sept. 26, when agents from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7 intercepted 28,409.3 grams of dried marijuana leaves valued at P3,415,366.

Anti-narcotics operations over the seven-day period led to the arrest of 166 individuals—including six high-value targets—and the confiscation of 449.91 grams of methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, valued at P3,059,388.

In the drive against illegal firearms, officers arrested 32 people and confiscated 42 weapons.

Under the command’s “Oplan Katok” program, officers recovered six additional firearms with expired licenses to reduce risks to public safety.

Police also apprehended 29 most wanted persons and 127 other fugitives operating with active arrest warrants.

All suspects remain in custody pending court proceedings.

Illegal gambling

Meanwhile, the PRO 7’s operations against illegal gambling resulted in the arrest of 130 individuals and the seizure of P15,794 in gambling money.

Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, PRO 7 director, praised the public for helping police achieve the operation’s goals through active community participation.

“To our communities, thank you for staying vigilant and for continuing to report suspicious activities to the police. Your cooperation helps us act faster and prevent threats before they grow,” Abad said.

“I ask you to keep working with us, because keeping Central Visayas safe is a responsibility we share,” he added.

Abad assured the public that Central Visayas will sustain its heightened operations and maintain rapid emergency response capabilities across the region. / ABC