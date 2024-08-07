PRO 7 bares achievements in anti-crime efforts under Marcos admin

UP TO 62,347 persons have been apprehended in various anti-criminality operations in the Central Visayas since President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. assumed office on June 30, 2022.

Based on the data from the Police Regional Office (PRO 7), 17,059 persons were arrested and 369,698.90 grams of alleged shabu and 270,956.42 grams of dried marijuana leaves totaling P2,546,959,490.40 were confiscated in 14,033 anti-illegal drug operations.

According to PRO 7 Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, they have been able to destroy P1,205,535,448.98 worth of illegal drugs through burning, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7).

In the campaign against illegal gambling, 27,651 individuals were taken into custody and P3,372,408.55 in bet money was seized during 14,643 police operations.

In the campaign against loose firearms, 11,244 firearms of different calibers were confiscated, and 1,973 persons were apprehended in 10,409 operations.

The PRO 7 also arrested 15,664 persons with pending warrants of arrest, of whom 2,206 were most wanted.

Aberin revealed during the Kapihan sa PIA that they routinely hold simultaneous anti-criminality operations at least three times a month to prevent all forms of crime. (AYB, TPT)