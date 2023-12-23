PRO 7 beefs up security in bus terminals, seaports for Christmas vacationers

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) has increased its security in seaports and bus terminals in Cebu City as passengers begin to head to their respective provinces to celebrate Christmas.

In order to ensure that the security measures are in place, PRO 7 Chief Brigadier General Anthony Aberin personally visited the ports and the Cebu South Bus Terminal on Saturday, December 23, 2023, two days before Christmas.

Aberin instructed the bus conductors and drivers to keep their buses in good condition at all times in order to prevent accidents.

During the inspection, Aberin saw that everything was in order and that police officers were spaced 10 meters apart throughout the main thoroughfares of the city.

However, he suggested that police officers stationed on the streets work in pairs so that they have backup in case of emergency.

"Ang nakita ko lang nga medyo dapat natin i-improve is yung ibang police na naka deploy sa karsada is yung buddy nila is masyadong malayo dapat magkalapit dapat para if something happens at least andun kaagad yung kasama niya," Aberin said.

(The only thing I saw that could be improved is that each police officer on the beat should have a partner so that in the event of an emergency, at least his partner would be available to react right away). (AYB, TPT)