PRO 7 Chief Aberin checks security at bus terminal amid ‘kalag-kalag’ rush

Aberin said that he had not observed any problems with the security because there were many policemen outside and inside the terminal monitoring the flow of passengers.

Aberin disclosed that the PRO 7 is on high alert until November 4 to ensure a peaceful observance of "kalag-kalag," during which no police personnel are permitted to take leave of absence.

More than 6,000 security personnel, which include policemen, soldiers, members of the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fire Protection and force multipliers have been deployed by the PRO 7 in cemeteries throughout the region.

"Actually from the normal na deployment natin nag adjust na tayo two days ago with the deployment of more than 6,000 personnel of course that includes yung mga volunteer groups natin at saka yung members ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire, at Philippine Coast Guard," Aberin said.

