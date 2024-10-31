PRO 7 Chief Aberin checks security at bus terminal amid ‘kalag-kalag’ rush

POLICE Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin visited the South Bus Terminal in Cebu City to find out what adjustments should be made to provide security to the facility, which has been crowded with passengers going to their respective home provinces to visit their departed loved ones on All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day on November 1 and 2, 2024.
Aberin said that he had not observed any problems with the security because there were many policemen outside and inside the terminal monitoring the flow of passengers.
Aberin disclosed that the PRO 7 is on high alert until November 4 to ensure a peaceful observance of "kalag-kalag," during which no police personnel are permitted to take leave of absence.
More than 6,000 security personnel, which include policemen, soldiers, members of the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fire Protection and force multipliers have been deployed by the PRO 7 in cemeteries throughout the region.
"Actually from the normal na deployment natin nag adjust na tayo two days ago with the deployment of more than 6,000 personnel of course that includes yung mga volunteer groups natin at saka yung members ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire, at Philippine Coast Guard," Aberin said.
(Actually from our normal deployment, we adjusted two days ago with the deployment of more than 6,000 personnel of course that include our volunteer groups and also members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Bureau of Fire and Philippine Coast Guard).
Aberin stated that, while they have not received any threats that could disrupt the activities, they will not be complacent and will maintain their aggressive law enforcement efforts to avoid being overrun by criminals.
Police Colonel Percival Zorilla, the chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, stated that his men are prepared to guard the cemetery.
Every cemetery will have a police assistance desk to help individuals with their concerns, including locating the graves of their loved ones.
The PRO 7 recommended the public to assign someone to watch their house when they return to the province, or to ensure that their home is well-secured. (AYB, TPT)