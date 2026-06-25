PRO 7 chief inspects Cebu City schools

TO ENSURE the safety of students, the chief of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) inspected the security measures being implemented in schools in Cebu City following the shooting incident at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City last Monday, June 22, 2026.
Police Brigadier General Arnold Abad first visited the Cebu City Science High School in Barangay Labangon before proceeding to one of the city’s largest public schools, the Abellana National High School.
The regional police chief aimed to ensure that police officers deployed outside schools remain alert at all times and that security measures are strengthened for the protection of students, teachers and parents.
He also directed police personnel to enhance police visibility, conduct regular monitoring, and maintain close coordination with school authorities.
The PRO 7 assured the public that it remains committed to providing security in schools to ensure that students can study in a safe and peaceful environment.
Aside from police officers deployed outside schools, barangay tanods and other force multipliers have also been mobilized to help prevent a repeat of the shooting incident in Tacloban City, where three students were killed and 20 others were injured. (AYB)