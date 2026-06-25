PRO 7 chief inspects Cebu City schools

The regional police chief aimed to ensure that police officers deployed outside schools remain alert at all times and that security measures are strengthened for the protection of students, teachers and parents.

He also directed police personnel to enhance police visibility, conduct regular monitoring, and maintain close coordination with school authorities.

The PRO 7 assured the public that it remains committed to providing security in schools to ensure that students can study in a safe and peaceful environment.

Aside from police officers deployed outside schools, barangay tanods and other force multipliers have also been mobilized to help prevent a repeat of the shooting incident in Tacloban City, where three students were killed and 20 others were injured. (AYB)