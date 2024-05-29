PRO 7 chief issues order to deepen probe into missing woman from Argao, Cebu

POLICE Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin issued an order to the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) to deepen their investigation into the discovery of human remains in the mountain barangay of Casay in Argao, Cebu, last Monday, May 27, 2024.

According to PRO 7 spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the PNP Forensic Unit 7 is examining the bones to see if it really belongs to Mary Mae Mier Oyanguren, a 32-year-old missing person from Sitio Dubdub, Barangay Talaga, Argao.

Oyanguren was last seen at her place of employment in Sitio Ticoy, Barangay Bogo, Argao on May 11 at noon.

The victim’s relatives assumed that the human remains belonged to Oyanguren after her personal items, including sandals, an ID, a necklace, lipstick, and a sling bag, were found nearby.

A gun holster was also found by the authorities at the scene.

"Tanang anggulo sa imbestigasyon kay ug mahinumdom mo naay mga nakita didto mga objective evidence pud along with the remains so these are being considered by the investigator on case," Pelare said.

(The investigator on the case is examining all possible angles, because, as you may recall, objective evidence was discovered in the vicinity along with the remains).

The victim's husband believed that his wife was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, who is a security guard. (AYB, TPT)