PRO 7 chief orders men to deepen probe into saleslady’s murder

The 25-year-old Cui was arrested in Barangay Sambag 2 the following day after Relativo was discovered dead inside her rented room in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Aberin thanked the Cebu City police under Colonel Antonietto Cañete for the quick resolution of the case.

Cañete said some residents claimed during their case buildup that no other person was responsible for the crime, except for Cui.

During the Openline forum, Cañete also disclosed that the victim's autopsy results had been made public, and it was discovered that the victim had not been sexually assaulted.

He said he would recommend the autopsy to be performed again because the medical kit used to examine the victim's genitalia already expired.

Cui earlier said in his extra-judicial confession that he did not rape the victim.

He claimed that past 7 a.m. on Friday, he entered the room of the victim, while under the influence of liquor.

The victim’s live-in partner, Jungie Enriquez, was not around then.

Upon entering the room, he found Relativo taking a shower with the bathroom door open. He then dragged her out.

Cui claimed that his initial plan was to have sexual intercourse with Relativo, but she refused. Cui said he embraced Relativo, but because she was naked and her body was still wet, they both fell onto the concrete floor. He then strangled her.

Cui believed that Relativo had only fainted after he locked her neck with his arm. He clarified that he did not sexually assault her, as he was confused about what to do next.

He said he took a butane burner, intending to burn the victim, but decided instead to set her hair on fire, hoping the flames would spread to the foam mattress, creating enough smoke for others to think Relativo had fainted from the smoke. He hoped this would cover up his crime.

“I confessed because I felt guilty,” he said in Cebuano. (AYB, TPT)