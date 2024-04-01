PRO 7: Crimes in Central Visayas drop this year

CRIMES in Central Visayas have dropped by 51.16 percent from March 25 to 31, 2024, compared to the same period last year.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) disclosed data indicating a decrease in cases to 42 from 86 in the previous year.

According to PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the decrease in crimes was caused by their Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operation or (Sacleo) throughout the region.

The reduction of 8-focused crimes as reflected on the data from the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), which is at 37 percent, is one of the causes that helped to lower the overall volume of crimes in the region.

The so-called eight focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, car theft and motorcycle theft

The CPPO documented 27 cases during Holy Week from April 3 to 9 of last year, as opposed to 17 cases from March 25 to 31, 2024.

Nine of the 17 crimes that were registered involved theft, five involved robbery, two involved physical injuries, and one involved murder.

The same with the case of Cebu City Police Office, where only 15 cases were recorded during the period March 24 to 20, 2024 as compared to 18 cases from April 2 to 8, 2023.

"Reports would indicate how smooth and peaceful the observance of Holy Week in Central Visayas. We have witnessed how cooperative the citizens of Central Visayas are in terms of peace and security. I also commend my men for their unwavering commitment to maintain peace and stability across the region," according to Aberin. (AYB, TPT)