PRO 7 data: Illegal substances worth over P800 million seized between January and November

MORE than P800 million worth of illegal substances were confiscated during the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) conducted by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) from January 1 to November 26, 2023.

According to PRO 7 data, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, a spokesman for PRO 7 Chief Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the police were able to launch 5,892 anti-illegal drug operations during that period.

These operations led to the arrest of 7,154 drug personalities and the seizure of 119.529 kilograms of suspected shabu, dried marijuana leaves, and nubain, valued at P828,931,249.

According to Pelare, the large quantity of illegal substances that the police have confiscated merely indicates that they have not halted and have stepped up their campaign against it.

"This will tell us nga ang atung gubat batok sa illegal nga drugas nagpabiling relentless (that we will not give up on the war on drugs), but on the other hand this will also tell us nga naa pa gihapon tay challenge illegal drugs supply nato (that the fight against the supply of illegal drugs is still ongoing)," Pelare said.

Pelare revealed that many drug personalities have been arrested this year compared to the previous year, but the illegal drugs seized has decreased. (AYB, TPT)