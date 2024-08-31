PRO 7 denounces claim PNP is ‘biggest crime group’

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) issued an official statement in response to Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovy Espinido's claim during the ongoing House Quad Committee Hearing that the Philippine National Police is the “biggest crime group.”

According to PRO 7, Espinido's accusation is an insult to the police throughout the nation who carry out their duties, where some of them even sacrificed their lives in the interest of public safety.

"This is also worrisome to our families who are patiently waiting for us to come home safe during rest hours from work," the PRO 7 said.

"We remind PLTCOL Espinido one fundamental rule in investigation and law: “To one who alleges lie the burden of proof”. Therefore, if he is aware of any crime committed by any member or members of the PNP, we encourage him to press charges and supply his assertions with facts and evidence so that those who are guilty will be penalized in accord with law. Without presenting proof, his motive of asserting this serious allegation is highly suspect," it added.

The PRO 7 acknowledged that while certain scalawag officers have already been dismissed from service after being found guilty, this does not mean that the entire PNP will be impacted. (AYB, TPT)