PRO 7 disputes study naming Cebu as top drug-related killings hotspot

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) has disputed the findings of a recent study by the Dahas Project, which identified Cebu as the top hotspot for drug-related killings in the Philippines.

The study reported 65 drug-related deaths in Cebu from January to October 15, 2024, accounting for 21 percent of the 312 drug-related cases nationwide.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the PRO 7 countered these claims, saying that its official records show only 12 drug-related deaths during the same period.

The Dahas Project, conducted by the Third World Studies Center at the University of the Philippines, tracks drug-related killings across the country. It defines drug-related killings broadly, including incidents involving individuals connected to the drug trade, victims found with illegal drugs, or perpetrators involved in drug operations.

The PRO 7, however, limits its definition to killings linked to disputes among drug traffickers and criminals related to illegal drug transactions.

The study indicated that Cebu City accounted for 38 of the reported 65 deaths, followed by Talisay City with four and Toledo City with three.

Other areas, including Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and various municipalities, reported smaller numbers. Only four of these killings were attributed to legitimate police operations, while the majority were linked to alleged vigilantes or private individuals.

The PRO 7 said there are discrepancies in the data, pointing out that 10 of the 11 cases reported in Cebu province have already been resolved and none were tied to police operations.

No consultation

It also criticized the methodology of the Dahas Project, saying that researchers did not consult its office or request official data, relying instead on online news reports and social media posts.

“It is crucial to note that PRO 7 was never invited to be part of the study conducted by the Dahas Project. We were neither interviewed in relation to the research nor have the researchers requested any official data from us,” the PRO 7 said.

The regional police office also highlighted its anti-drug efforts, noting it has seized over P1 billion worth of illegal drugs in Central Visayas this year without recording any human rights violations during operations.

The Dahas Project, known for tracking killings since the height of the drug war in 2016, published its findings in a report titled “Drug-Related Killings in the Marcos Administration Year 2.”

Written by university researcher Joel Ariate Jr., the study covered the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and was released by Vera Files on Nov. 3.

The PRO 7 reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and maintaining transparency in its operations, saying its efforts adhere to police operational procedures while upholding human rights.

“Our anti-drug operations are relentless, highly analytical, and strictly adherent to Police Operational Procedures,” it said. / CDF