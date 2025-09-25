PRO 7: Don’t believe fake warrant texts

THE public is warned against suspicious text messages, falsely claiming the recipients have a pending warrant of arrest from the court.

The messages instruct the individual to report to the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) office, to clear their name.

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 have clarified that these text messages are a scam designed to deceive and intimidate the public.

PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said the goal of these messages is to sow fear in the community and that this must be stopped.

Maranan explained that the police in Region 7 do not send text messages to anyone regarding a pending warrant of arrest or a court summons.

“These fraudulent messages are being used to sow fear and confusion within our communities. We want to assure everyone that the Police Regional Office 7 does not send text messages or communicate through unofficial means regarding pending warrants or summons,” Maranan said.

To address this threat, the PRO 7 has forwarded the reports on scam messages it received to the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit for immediate investigation and legal action.

“We will ensure that individuals or groups responsible for these scams face the full force of the law,” Maranan said.

Maranan advised the public to follow these steps to protect themselves from scammers: