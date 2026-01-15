PRO 7 enforces regionwide gun ban ahead of Sinulog, Asean Summit

AS PART of efforts to strengthen security for the 461st Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival activities, including the upcoming Asean Summit, the Central Visayas police will implement a region-wide gun ban.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) will temporarily suspend permits to carry firearms outside residence (PRCFOR), including the transport of firearms, explosives, and explosive ingredients throughout the region, in line with the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (Empo) issued by the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

For the Sinulog Festival, the gun ban will take effect from 12:01 a.m. on January 8, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. on January 20, 2026, covering the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay, as well as the towns of Cordova and Consolacion.

Meanwhile, for the Asean Summit, the gun ban across Central Visayas will start at 12:01 a.m. on January 15, 2026, and end at 11:59 p.m. on January 31, 2026.

The gun ban covers permits to carry firearms outside residence, permits to transport firearms for gun club members, manufacturers, dealers, and repairers, as well as the purchase of firearms.

During the enforcement of the gun ban, only members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other law enforcement authorities in uniform are allowed to carry firearms.

The order is being implemented in coordination with the AFP, local government units (LGUs), and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and orderliness of the Sinulog Festival and the Asean Summit.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, chief of the Central Visayas police, said the measure is intended to achieve smooth and peaceful conduct of major events in Region 7.

“These measures are designed to maintain peace and order and ensure a safe environment during these two major events. We urge the public to cooperate, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activities to help safeguard the events and our communities,” Maranan said.

Over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed by PRO 7 to secure the Sinulog Festival and the Asean Summit, with all PRO 7 units mobilized for the safety of both major events. (AYB)