PRO 7: Less illegal drugs seized this year than last

WHILE the quantity of illicit substances seized by Central Visayas police has decreased, more drug personalities have been apprehended this year than the previous.

Based on the data of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) for the period January-October 2023, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said that the police confiscated 110,707.03 grams of suspected shabu and arrested 6,630 individuals in 5,449 anti-illegal drug operations.

While in the same period last year, the authorities seized 165,582 grams of suspected shabu and apprehended 6,119 drug personalities in 4,731 anti-illegal drug operations.

Pelare claimed that although the number of people detained this year has climbed by eight percent, the supply of illegal substances has fallen by 32 percent since only a little amount will reach the Central Visayas from the Capital as a result of their stepped-up fight against drugs.

But Pelare said this should not be taken for granted because the supply of illegal drugs in Cebu may increase in the coming days due to the approaching holiday season.

Because of this, Aberin ordered his men to strengthen their intelligence monitoring and increase police visibility in the streets, including the pursuit of drug suspects in an effort to stop the spread of narcotics.

Pelare stated that they will never give up their fight against drugs since illegal narcotics are a contributing factor to crime in communities like Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, where the suspects robbed a coffee stand and then used the money to buy shabu. (With TPT)