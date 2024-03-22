PRO 7: Men ready to testify when Teves’ hearing begins

FOLLOWING the arrest of former Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. in Timor Leste while playing golf, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) announced that their personnel are ready to testify when the hearing of his case begins.

Teves was tagged as the mastermind behind the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight other civilians within his compound in Pamplona town on March 4, 2023.

PRO 7 has not yet been formally informed regarding Teves’ arrest.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, they have strong evidence against the former congressman, which they already submitted to the Department of Justice in Manila.

"We are ready also in case that our arresting officers will be called to testify, we are very confident that what we have forwarded to the Department of Justice is an air tight case," Pelare said. (AYB, TPT)