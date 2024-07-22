PRO 7 mourns for NegOr cop who perished in motorcycle accident

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) is saddened by the sudden demise of their 25-year-old comrade, Lieutenant John Dale Decoma Mayo, who was assigned to the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company 3rd Maneuvering Platoon in Barangay Buenavista, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

The victim was traveling to the PMFC camp after conducting a surveillance operation past midnight on Monday, July 22, 2024, when he lost control of the motorcycle while navigating a curve, overshot his lane on Larena Street in Guihulngan City and crashed into a concrete wall.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, they already instructed the head of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office to coordinate with the victim’s family, who is based in Luzon, to bring his body there.

Pelare said the paperwork is also being processed for the financial assistance that would be given to the victim's family.

Pelare stated that Mayo graduated in 2022 from the Philippine National Police Academy.

Mayo was not driving fast at the time of the incident, according to Police Lieutenant Stephen Polinar, the NOPPO's information officer.

He also suggested that the victim might have miscalculated the curved route and ultimately fallen.

The victim succumbed to severe head injuries.

He was immediately rescued but did not reach the hospital alive. (AYB, TPT)