PRO 7 nabs 353 individuals for various offenses

POLICE Regional Office (PRO) 7 arrested 353 individuals and seized illegal drugs worth P13.2 million during a weeklong anti-criminality operation in Central Visayas.

The intensified law enforcement operations were conducted on Dec. 21-27, 2025, as part of the Philippine National Police’s holiday security campaign.

Police confiscated nearly two kilograms of suspected shabu during 216 anti-illegal drug operations. The operations led to the arrest of 237 drug personalities and the seizure of 1,953.65 grams of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price of P13,285,092.

PRO 7 units also carried out 54 manhunt operations that resulted in the arrest of 51 wanted persons. Fourteen of those arrested were listed as most wanted persons and had pending warrants of arrest.

In the campaign against loose firearms, police arrested 25 suspects and confiscated 55 firearms of various calibers, 109 rounds of ammunition and two explosive devices.

Police also conducted 25 anti-illegal gambling operations that led to the arrest of 40 individuals and the seizure of P6,280 in gambling money.

PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said intensified anti-crime operations will continue even after the holiday season as police prepare for major events in Central Visayas, including the Sinulog Festival and the Asean Summit.

“The intensity of our operational efforts will be sustained even after the holidays,” Maranan said. “As bigger events approach, especially the Sinulog Festival 2026, PRO 7 will continue proactive policing, intensified security measures and intelligence-driven operations to ensure public safety.” / AYB