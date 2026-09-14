PRO 7 nabs over 300 in weeklong crackdown

MORE than 300 people were arrested in a weeklong series of police operations against illegal drugs, wanted persons and loose firearms across Central Visayas, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 said.

PRO 7 operatives arrested 198 people in anti-drug operations, 99 wanted persons and 23 people in operations against loose firearms.

The operations were a result of an order from Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, Central Visayas police chief, who instructed unit commanders to intensify police operations and enforce city and municipal ordinances to improve public safety across the region.

The PRO 7 said operatives seized 369.73 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P2,514,164 during the anti-drug operations.

Of the 99 wanted persons arrested, 24 were listed as Most Wanted Persons, while 75 had pending arrest warrants issued by courts.

Police also seized 65 firearms, one grenade and 77 rounds of ammunition of various calibers during operations against loose firearms.

The PRO 7 continued its Oplan Katok campaign, in which police officers visit firearm owners and encourage them to surrender unregistered firearms or those with expired licenses.

Police recovered 16 firearms through the campaign during the weeklong operations.

“We must sustain our intensified police operations and strictly enforce existing laws and local ordinances. Our police units must remain visible and responsive, while working closely with our local government units and communities to address public safety concerns and make our cities and municipalities safer,” Abad said.

The PRO 7 said the operations were part of the continuing implementation of the PNP vision, “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman.”

Abad urged residents to immediately report suspicious individuals or activities in their communities to the nearest police station so authorities can respond promptly. / AYB