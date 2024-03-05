PRO 7: Negros Oriental now peaceful a year after Pamplona massacre

EXACTLY a year ago on Monday, March 4, 2024 since the massacre in Pamplona town, Negros Oriental that claimed the lives of ten people, including Governor Roel Degamo, took place, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) announced that the province’s crime rate has dramatically dropped compared to the previous years according to their data.

Following that violent incident, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) sent out many police personnel to Negros Oriental in an effort to maintain peace and order.

As per the statement provided by Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, Dumaguete City is the fourth safest city in the country to live in, according to the survey that was carried by website Travelsafe-abroad.com.

The survey's findings were made public eight months after the Pamplona massacre.

"The peace and order situation in Negros Oriental is very peaceful, if you are going to look at our assessment from the time of the incident last year, now there is a dramatic decrease of crimes committed and recorded, ang shooting incidents nag-ubos pud to the minimum level," Pelare stated.

Pelare, however, warned his men not to get comfortable because their enemies are not just criminals but also the New People's Army rebels who operate in the province's mountainous areas.

Pelare reported that while some police and military personnel had returned to their mother unit, some remained in the province to continue their duty of pursuing private armed organizations that the PNP has designated as their targets. (AYB, TPT)