PRO 7 nets nearly 500 suspects, seizes P16.1M shabu

NEARLY 500 individuals were arrested following the commission of various crimes during the three-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations conducted from June 26 to 29, 2026, under the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Safer Cities Initiative led by Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7).

During the operations, authorities confiscated 2,380.13 grams of shabu with an estimated value of more than P16.1 million from those arrested.

In its anti-illegal drugs campaign, PRO 7 apprehended 211 drug personalities in connection with the seized illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, in its campaign against loose firearms, police arrested 27 individuals and confiscated 81 unlicensed firearms, including 11 voluntarily surrendered after their licenses had expired, as well as 153 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

PRO 7 also intensified its implementation of court-issued warrants, resulting in the arrest of 10 most wanted persons and 70 other wanted individuals.

Authorities likewise stepped up their operations against illegal gambling, leading to the arrest of 172 individuals involved in illegal numbers games, card games, and hantak.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody and face appropriate charges, while the seized illegal drugs have been submitted to the PNP Regional Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Abad, chief of police in Central Visayas, commended personnel deployed across various units for their sustained operations, assuring continued efforts to maintain public safety.

“Our sustained law enforcement operations reflect PRO 7’s unwavering commitment to the DILG’s Safer Cities Initiative by aggressively targeting illegal drugs, loose firearms, wanted persons, and illegal gambling. These accomplishments demonstrate that we will continue to pursue criminals relentlessly and ensure that our communities remain safe, peaceful, and secure for every Central Visayan,” Abad said.

PRO 7 assured the public that its anti-criminality campaign will continue, pledging to maintain efforts to ensure community safety and security. (AYB)