PRO 7 nets over P10M in drugs, arrests hundreds of suspects

Summary:

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 seized P10.6 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 471 suspects during a six-day anti-crime operation in Central Visayas from May 10 to 16, 2026.

Operations resulted in the arrest of 214 drug suspects, 109 wanted persons, 26 loose firearms violators, and 122 individuals involved in illegal gambling, while also confiscating cash, guns, and ammunition.

PRO 7 Acting Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad commended police personnel for the results and directed units to intensify the Department of the Interior and Local Government's Safer Cities initiative.

POLICE seized P10.6 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 471 suspects during a six-day anti-crime operation in Central Visayas, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 said.

The campaign, conducted from May 10 to 16, 2026, targeted illegal drugs, wanted persons, loose firearms and illegal gambling across the region.

Operatives arrested 214 drug suspects and confiscated 1,565.91 grams of suspected shabu valued at P10,648,188.

Police also arrested 109 individuals with active warrants, including 20 individuals included in the most wanted list and 89 tagged as other wanted persons.

Operations against loose firearms led to the arrest of 26 suspects and seizure of 53 firearms, one grenade and 100 rounds of ammunition.

Another four firearms were surrendered under Oplan Katok, a program that encourages gun owners with expired licenses to temporarily surrender firearms.

Police operations against illegal gambling resulted in the arrest of 122 individuals. Also seized was P20,442 in cash linked to illegal numbers games.

PRO 7 Acting Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad commended police personnel for the operations and directed units to intensify the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Safer Cities initiative.

“Your dedication and commitment to duty continue to produce significant accomplishments in our anti-criminality campaigns. Let us sustain and further intensify our police operations to ensure safer communities and stronger public trust,” Abad said. / AYB