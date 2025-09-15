PRO 7 nets P4.6M in drugs, arrests 406 in weeklong drive

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 seized P4.6 million worth of shabu and arrested 406 suspects in a Sept. 7-13 anti-criminality campaign across Central Visayas.

The weeklong operations included 148 anti-drug raids that led to 185 arrests, among them three high-value targets and 31 street-level pushers. Authorities confiscated 682.17 grams of shabu, sent for forensic analysis.

Police also arrested 153 wanted persons, including 29 on most-wanted lists, and 47 individuals in illegal gambling crackdowns. The campaign against loose firearms netted 27 unlicensed guns, a grenade, and 47 rounds of ammunition, with 21 suspects arrested.

PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan lauded the results, urging public cooperation to sustain peace and order. / AYB