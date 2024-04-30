PRO 7 on alert for Labor Day

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) is on alert for the Labor Day celebration on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, they raised the alert status in preparation for the protest that would be carried by the workers’ groups in the Central Visayas to make their demands known to the government.

Pelare explained that the Philippine National Police recognizes the freedom of expression as long as the basic laws are followed.

The PRO 7 has prepared their Civil Disturbance Management team that will respond to any untoward incidents that may occur during the protest.

Some labor groups are expected to march from the Fuente Osmeña to Plaza Independencia in downtown Cebu City, while the Cebu City Government will host a program in line with the celebration. (AYB, TPT)