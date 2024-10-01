PRO 7 on full alert for COC filing

THE entire police force in Central Visayas will be on full alert during the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) from October 1 to 8, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO 7), however, has not experienced any issues on the first day of filing of COC on Tuesday, October 1, at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices for the upcoming May 2025 midterm polls.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, police personnel have been deployed at Comelec offices and the roads leading to these offices to ensure the safety of candidates.

"We will adjust the alert status depending on the situation on the ground, but for now, we remain on heightened alert," Pelare said.

Aberin also mandated that starting on September 30, all police units set up 24-hour police and Comelec checkpoints to keep an eye on candidates submitting their certificates of candidacy.

It is expected that both candidates and their supporters will flock to the Comelec offices on the last day of COC filing, and for this reason, the number of personnel assigned to maintain security will be doubled.

After the filing deadline, the PRO 7 will review the list of candidates to find out if any of them have relatives who are law enforcement officers in areas where they are seeking office.

In order to keep the police officers from influencing the voters, if any are found, they will be sent to another police unit.

Pelare reiterated PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil's reminder to Central Visayas police officers not to allow themselves to be used in politics. (AYB)