PRO 7 on heightened alert as Central Visayas braces for 'Opong'

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) has placed the entire Central Visayas on heightened alert in preparation for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Opong.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, PRO 7 chief, said all Search and Rescue (SAR) teams have been activated and placed on standby for immediate deployment in case of emergencies.

He explained that raising the alert level is part of proactive measures to safeguard the public and ensure close coordination with local government units, disaster risk reduction and management councils, and other government agencies.

Maranan directed all police units across the region to strictly monitor flood- and landslide-prone areas and to assist local disaster offices in readiness efforts.

Police stations have also been tasked with conducting information campaigns to keep communities updated on weather developments and safety measures.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant, monitor their surroundings, and evacuate immediately to safer areas if needed. “Public cooperation is vital in minimizing risks and protecting lives. We urge everyone to remain alert, follow safety protocols, and work hand in hand with authorities during this period,” Maranan stressed.

PRO-7 assured the public that personnel and equipment are fully prepared for rapid deployment. Police units were also ordered to conduct roving patrols in barangays to deter criminal activity while communities deal with the storm. (AYB)