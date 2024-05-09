PRO 7: Over 1,700 individuals nabbed for various offenses, 3 kilos 'shabu' seized in Central Visayas

A TOTAL of 1,748 persons were arrested for various offenses and more than three kilos of suspected shabu were confiscated in separate anti-criminality operations throughout the Central Visayas on May 8 and 9, 2024, according to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7).

In the campaign against illegal drugs, the police apprehended 18 drug personalities and confiscated suspected shabu that weighed 3,026.35 grams and was valued P20,579,180.

Their campaign against illegal gambling also resulted in the arrest of 22 people, majority of whom were swertres ushers.

One person was also detained for possessing an unlicensed handgun.

In the campaign against wanted persons, the PRO 7 apprehended 19 individuals with pending arrest warrants.

Another 1,688 people were taken into custody for violating the ordinances in their respective local government units and fined P683,420 in total. (AYB, TPT)