PRO 7: P500 million shabu seized, over 2,700 nabbed from January to May

MORE than P500 million worth of illegal drugs were seized and more than 2,700 drug personalities were apprehended by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) during their five-month anti-illegal drug operations from January to May 2024.

The PRO 7 thanked the community for giving them information about illegal drug activity in their respective areas which led to the arrest of the suspects.

In line with this, 62 percent of all barangays throughout the Central Visayas have been declared drug cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Operation.

"Mao ni rason nga dagku kaayo tag nadakpan because we have already intercepted ang ilang mga rota. Kining atung mga drug traffickers pud they always execute mga alternative routes mao na atong sige’ng gigukod," according to PRO 7 spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare.

(This is the reason why a lot of them were arrested because we have already blocked their routes. Our drug traffickers also kept executing alternative routes that we’re pursuing). (AYB, TPT)