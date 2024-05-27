PRO 7 personnel recognized in fight against illegal drugs, loose firearms

POLICE Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin has recognized the accomplishments of his men during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2024, at the PRO 7 headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmeña, Cebu City.

Police Captain Jode Buscato Jr. and Police Staff Sergeant Francisco Roble, Jr. of the Danao City Police Station were given a Medal of Merit for apprehending suspected "paltik" firearms manufacturer and seizing a .45 pistol and an unfinished .38 revolver.

Police Staff Sergeant Isidro Rosaldo and Keven Gilbuena of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) also received a similar award following the apprehension of a noted drug personality in Sitio Mahayahay 2, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

The operation yielded 627.26 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P4.2 million.

“In the demands and pressures of our work, we must not overlook the well-being of our utmost valuable asset - our mental health. As police officers, we need to be mentally and physically sound in fulfilling our tasks competently. Mental well-being is just as important as physical fitness to constantly attain accurate decisions and create appropriate courses of action," Aberin said.

Meanwhile, Cebu Police Provincial Office Chief Colonel Percival Zorilla also honored the Talisay City Police Station for confiscating P3,434,000 worth of illegal drugs last May 25 during their anti-illegal drug operation, dubbed “Oplan Talisay,” in Sitio Sawsawan, Barangay San Roque.

In that operation, the police arrested a 28-year-old high-value individual and his two cohorts.

"I would like to commend the proactive efforts of the people of Talisay City in working together with law enforcement to combat crime. Collaboration between communities and authorities is crucial for maintaining safety and security. This kind of partnership sets a great example for other areas facing similar challenges," Zorilla said. (AYB, TPT)