PRO 7: Pogo monitoring ‘highly challenging’

IDENTIFYING and monitoring of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) operations is “highly challenging” due to their locations, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 admitted.

PRO 7 Spokesperson Gerard Ace Pelare, told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, that one factor contributing to the complexity of locating and arresting individuals involved in Pogo activities is that they are often located in closed private locations.

A hotel-resort in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City was raided on Aug. 31, initially to conduct a rescue operation; however, it turned out that the area was a hub for illegal activities.

The foreign nationals rescued during the raid were reportedly to have been transferring from one place to another within Metro Cebu.

According to testimonies, the operators came from Pampanga which later moved to Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City on June 8, 2024.

From the last week of June going to the day of their arrest, the foreigners transferred to a subdivision in Mandaue City, then eventually moved in the barangays of Soong and Agus in Lapu-Lapu City.

“In Pogo, it is done in closed places and we need someone from inside to provide us with information, like what happened in Lapu-Lapu, where a victim reported the situation. This is how it works, but we won’t stop conducting continuous monitoring,” said Pelare in a mix of Cebuano

and English.

“It is highly challenging and it is new. It’s not like arresting a murder suspect,” he added.

Pelare said the case in Lapu-Lapu City was a lesson for them, prompting them to work closely with the local government units and other government agencies.

Pelare said their validation and monitoring of possible Pogo operations is ongoing.

When asked if there was a failure of intelligence, Pelare refused to answer, but said the authorities are “doing their best.”

The 16 foreign nationals rescued during the raid, together with a lone Filipino citizen, Zandrew Magdaluyo Cantarona, were now charged with seven counts of qualified trafficking in persons filed before the Regional Trial Court in Lapu-Lapu City.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 agents are also set to file an additional anti-money laundering case against the 17 individuals.

NBI 7 Director Rennan Augustus Oliva said in a text message sent to SunStar Cebu on Wednesday that they are still requesting authority from the court to open the vaults. / DPC