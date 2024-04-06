PRO 7: Police field operations to continue despite extreme heat

DESPITE the extreme heat brought on by the El Niño phenomenon, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) has assured that anti-criminality operations and police deployment on the streets will continue throughout the Central Visayas.

PRO 7 spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare said that police presence on the streets is essential to maintaining public safety.

The police officers will not let the heat stop them from going on beat patrol because they are sworn to do so, according to Pelare.

Pelare explained that since policemen have been taught to work under the intense heat, they are prepared for this.

Pelare clarified that before police officers are allowed to work in the field, their health is always examined by the staff from the Regional Medical Dental Unit. (AYB, TPT)