PRO 7 prepares security for Independence Day

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) is now preparing to provide security for the events that will take place during the 126th anniversary of Philippine Independence Day on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

PRO 7 spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare said that police officers will be deployed in every local government unit that hosts events.

Pelare added that despite not receiving a security threat, the alert status will be raised throughout the region.

Pelare declared that in the event that militant groups organize a protest march, they will exercise maximum tolerance.

The PRO 7 spokesman explained that as long as militants follow the law, the PRO 7 recognizes their freedom to voice their opinions. (AYB, TPT)