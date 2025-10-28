PRO 7 raises alert status, deploys 1,600 cops for Kalag-Kalag

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) will raise the alert status from normal to heightened starting Wednesday, October 29, 2025, as part of its security preparations for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day 2025.

Around 1,600 police personnel will be deployed to 364 locations, including 275 churches across the region, to ensure peace and order and assist the public visiting their departed loved ones.

Given the large-scale movement of people, PRO 7 has coordinated with other security sectors, local government units, and force multipliers to strengthen security measures and ensure a quick response in case of any incidents.

All police personnel have been ordered to remain in their offices and be ready for immediate deployment since PRO 7 is now on full alert status.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the Central Visayas police chief, said they have expanded their security plan for the observance, covering police visibility, traffic management, crowd control, and coordination with local stakeholders.

“Our approach goes beyond police presence. It’s about collaboration, preparedness, and ensuring that every aspect of public safety -- from cemeteries and churches to transport terminals and tourist sites -- is covered,” said Maranan.

PRO 7’s security coverage will also include major tourist destinations, transport terminals, and other crowded areas.

Authorities expect an influx of visitors from other parts of the Philippines and foreign tourists due to the long holiday break.

Police have assured the public that they are fully prepared to ensure safety and security, promising a peaceful, orderly, and solemn observance in line with the leadership of the Philippine National Police.

The public is urged to remain vigilant, cooperate with the police, and immediately report any suspicious activities in their area. (AYB)