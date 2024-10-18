PRO 7 reassigns over 100 cops with relatives running in 2025 polls

OVER a hundred police personnel in Central Visayas have been transferred to other police stations after it was found that they have relatives running in the 2025 midterm elections.

According to the data from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7), a total of 128 police personnel received orders to be relocated to different police units.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, stated that out of the 128 police personnel, the majority came from the Bohol Police Provincial Office with 71, followed by the Cebu Police Provincial Office with 39, Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office with 14, and one each from Mandaue, Siquijor, Cebu City and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Sibonga, southern Cebu.

Pelare said the number may still increase since those police officers with distant relatives will also be included in the reshuffling.

"Mao ni initial gihatag sa atong inventory, mao nay gihatag nga report ang atoa man gud mga provincial office ug city police offices nag conduct sila’g inventory so mao ni ilang gihatag nga numbers so mao ni gi-isyuhan og order but dili pata ka ingon nga mao nani final number kay basin og upon review naa pay nakaligtaan," Pelare said.

(This is the initial (data) collected from the inventory conducted by the provincial and city police offices. They gave us these numbers and so we issued an order, but we cannot say that this is the final number because maybe, upon review, there were some that might have been overlooked).

Pelare, however, said that after the May 2025 elections are over, the transferred police officers will go back to their former assignments.

