PRO 7 refutes reports claiming Cebu leads 2024 drug-related killings in PH

A NEWSPAPER article asserting that Cebu led the nation in 2024 drug-related killings was strongly denied by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7).

From January 1 to October 15, 2024, there were 65 drug-related deaths in Cebu, making up 21 percent of the 312 drug-related killings that occurred countrywide, according to a report that SunStar Cebu was able to receive from the Dahas Project.

In response, the PRO 7 issued a press release outlining important details to give the public correct information about the Dahas Project's conclusions.

The PRO 7 said that the term "drug war" used in the report was inappropriate, as the cases studied involved criminals linked to the drug trade rather than incidents arising from police operations.

“The use of the term ‘drug war’ in the title of the article will bring confusion and may mislead the public. Our anti-drug operations in PRO-7 are relentless, highly analytical, and most importantly, adherent to Police Operational Procedures,” the statement read.

The Dahas Project is based on a study conducted by the Third World Studies Center of the College of Social Sciences and Philosophy at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

The PRO 7, however, clarified that it was not part of the study and that the Central Visayas police had not formally requested any data from it. As a result, they claimed, the figures are erroneous and do not accurately represent the actual situation in Cebu and the surrounding area.

“Firstly, the data presented by the article is not consistent with PRO-7’s crime data, officially generated by the Crime Incidents Reporting Analysis System (CIRAS),” the PRO 7 said in its press release.

According to CIRAS records, Cebu City Police Office recorded only one drug-related killing from January 1 to October 15, 2024, during its initial investigations.

In Cebu Province, 11 drug-related killings were documented.

Of these, 10 cases have been declared cleared and solved.

Investigations revealed that the suspects and victims were involved in illegal drugs, and cases have been filed in court.

The PRO 7 emphasized that their anti-illegal drug campaign from January to November 2024 led to the seizure of P1 billion worth of illegal drugs, demonstrating their commitment to fighting the illegal drug trade.

They emphasized that no human rights violations were recorded throughout these operations.

Despite acknowledging the role of the media in educating the public, the PRO 7 demanded objectivity and accuracy in reporting. (AYB, TPT)