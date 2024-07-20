PRO 7 remains on full alert for Marcos’ 3rd Sona

FOLLOWING the conclusion of Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City last Tuesday, July 16, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) will continue to place Central Visayas under full alert in anticipation of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesman for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, stated that all police officers must be present in their assigned units throughout the event.

Pelare, however, admitted that they have not received any security threats from the intelligence community.

According to the PRO 7, the militant groups are also expected to hold protests on that day.

Thus, the PRO 7’s Civil Disturbance Management team has been readied to handle any untoward incidents that may arise during the protest.

Pelare urged the militants not to inconvenience the public and create traffic when they hold rally in the streets. (AYB, TPT)