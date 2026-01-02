PRO-7 reports peaceful, incident-free welcome to 2026

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) reported a peaceful and orderly celebration welcoming the New Year 2026, with no recorded incidents involving fireworks or gunfire.

Police authorities in Central Visayas maintained heightened monitoring to ensure public safety during the New Year festivities.

While PRO-7 received reports of fireworks-related injuries in the weeks leading up to the New Year, police described these incidents as isolated and said they did not affect the overall peace and order situation in Central Visayas.

From December 31, 2025 to January 1, 2026, no fireworks-related injuries were recorded in any police station under PRO-7.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of PRO-7, expressed his gratitude for the peaceful and successful New Year celebration.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to our communities, partner agencies, local government units, and our police personnel for their cooperation and vigilance. Despite minor firework related incidents, the welcoming of Year 2026 remained generally peaceful and orderly. This reflects our shared commitment to public safety and responsible celebration. May this peaceful beginning lead us toward a prosperous year ahead," Maranan said.

Maranan also welcomed the absence of indiscriminate firing incidents and confirmed that no one was injured by stray bullets.

Earlier, Philippine National Police Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. had ordered all police units nationwide to intensify patrols and police visibility, alongside a strong call to refrain from firing guns during celebrations.

Authorities warned that anyone caught violating the order would face serious charges, while police personnel involved would be dismissed from the service.

“The CPNP’s One-Strike Policy was clearly understood and strictly enforced. Our strong police presence sent a clear message that any act endangering lives will not be tolerated, and accountability will be swift and uncompromising,” Maranan added.

PRO-7 also thanked the public for heeding police warnings and commended police personnel who remained on duty from Christmas through the New Year to ensure public safety. (AYB)