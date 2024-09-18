PRO 7: Roque will be arrested when spotted in Cebu

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, Central Visayas police chief, said all forces of the Philippine National Police, including PRO 7, are tasked with enforcing the arrest warrant.

If Roque is spotted in Central Visayas, he will be arrested in accordance with the authorities' order.

"Ang atong pwersa sa kapulisan sa Region 7 mutabang sa pagpangita sa tanan nga pinangita sa balaod," said Pelare.

(Our police forces in Region 7 will assist in locating all individuals wanted by law.)

However, there have been no reports indicating that Roque is in Cebu or any provinces in Central Visayas, but all police units have been instructed to stay alert in case he is seen in the region. (AYB)