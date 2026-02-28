Central Visayas police earn back-to-back 'outstanding' ratings for safety efforts

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 has achieved a major milestone in public safety, earning "Outstanding" scores for two consecutive months. These high ratings recognize the department’s hard work in fighting crime and maintaining professional standards across Central Visayas.

Top marks for local law enforcement

The Philippine National Police (PNP) uses a system called the Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (Uper) to measure how well different regions are doing. In November 2025, PRO 7 received an impressive score of 88.07 percent.

The momentum continued into the following month. In December, the force earned another top-tier rating of 87.91 percent. These back-to-back scores place PRO 7 among the best-performing police regional offices in the entire country.

Why the ratings matter

According to PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, these numbers are more than just grades. They represent the discipline of the officers and their commitment to following strict national standards.

The evaluation measured several key areas, including:

* Success in anti-criminality campaigns.

* Professionalism and ethical behavior of personnel.

* Efficiency in submitting reports to national headquarters.

Looking toward the future

The leadership at PRO 7 views these high marks as motivation to keep improving. Brig. Gen. Maranan noted that the December rating shows the team is staying consistent in their work.

“Two Outstanding ratings in a row push us to work harder," Maranan said. "We will maintain this momentum and ensure a safer, more secure Region 7.”

A commitment to service

Moving forward, the Central Visayas police force plans to focus even more on specialized operations and internal discipline. By keeping these high standards, they aim to provide better service and a safer environment for everyone living in the region. (AYB)