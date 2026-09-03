PRO-7 seizes 248 illegal firearms, seven explosives in August

POLICE in Central Visayas seized 248 illegal firearms and seven explosives in the month of August 2026 as the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) intensified its campaign against loose firearms.

The seizures were made during 250 police operations conducted across the region, which also resulted in the arrest of 120 individuals and the confiscation of 752 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

PRO-7 Director Police Brigadier General Arnold Abad said the campaign against loose firearms would remain a priority as the Philippine National Police (PNP) continues to pursue individuals involved in the possession of illegal firearms, explosives and ammunition.

“The order of the Chief PNP is clear—remove all illegal firearms through relentless operations. In response, PRO-7 is committed to sustain the operational gains with the help of the community,” Abad said.

“Towards this direction, I appeal for everyone’s help. Peace and security is a joint undertaking,” he added.

PRO-7 said it would continue to conduct intelligence-driven operations and strengthen coordination with other government agencies and communities to address the proliferation of loose firearms.

The 250 operations also underscored the continued enforcement of firearms laws across Central Visayas, with police units focusing on individuals and groups involved in the possession, use and sale of firearms and explosives.

Abad urged the public to support the campaign by providing information on illegal firearms and other prohibited weapons.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility. We encourage our communities to remain vigilant and report information that can help us prevent firearms and explosives from being used to harm our people,” Abad said.

PRO-7 will continue its firearms-control operations as part of its efforts to prevent crime, maintain peace and order, and ensure the safety of communities across Central Visayas. (AYB)