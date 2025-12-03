PRO 7 seizes almost P1B of illegal drugs

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 seized nearly P1 billion worth of illegal drugs throughout 2025, a result of intensified anti-criminal and law enforcement operations that underscore the agency’s commitment to public safety and law enforcement.

PRO 7 Chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan announced the overall accomplishments from January to Nov. 27, 2025, during a flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Dec. 1, at Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City.

Maranan attributed the success to the implementation of strategic, intelligence-driven operations, disciplined execution, and strong community cooperation.

According to data presented by Maranan, PRO 7 confiscated a total of 124.2 kilograms of suspected shabu (methamphetamine), valued at P849,204,889.60.

The achievement stemmed from 7,963 operations that led to the arrest of 9,267 drug personalities. This figure includes 309 high-value targets, 2,983 street-level individuals and 5,975 newly identified drug personalities.

Other illegal substances seized included 2,612 grams of dried marijuana leaves, 14,421 marijuana plants and several marijuana sticks, 250 grams of cocaine, and 60 ecstasy tablets.

Conviction rate

In addition to operational accomplishments, the Central Visayas police also recorded a high conviction rate for illegal drug cases filed between January and Nov. 26, 2025, with almost 100 percent of cases resulting in conviction.

Maranan stated this high rate is a result of meticulous investigation and strict adherence to legal procedures. Out of 141 cases filed, 137 resulted in sentencing.

“Each conviction strengthens public confidence and proves that our operations are credible, disciplined, and justice-driven,” Maranan said.

Maranan emphasized that this success demonstrates the police’s dedication, integrity, and collaboration with the people of Central Visayas. The PRO 7 vowed to further intensify its fight against crime and illegal drugs to ensure public safety in every locality. / AYB