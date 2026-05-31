PRO 7 seizes nearly P4M in shabu

Call for public support Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, acting director of PRO 7,NEARLY P4 million worth of illegal drugs was seized by the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 during anti-illegal drug and an ti-criminality operations con ducted from Friday, May 29, to Saturday, May 30, 2026. The PRO 7 personnel con fiscated 586.03 grams of sus pected shabu with a standard drug price of P3,985,004, along with loose firearms re rOad CrasH covered in separate police operations. The biggest haul came from a buy-bust operation carried out by the City Intelligence Unit and the City Drug En forcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office at 3:48 p.m. Friday, in Lower Matimco, Ba rangay Subangdaku. Arrested during the oper ation was a suspect identified only by the alias Matmat, 33, a high-value individual and resident of Barangay Luz, Cebu City. Authorities recovered 500 grams of suspected shabu worth P3.4 million from the suspect.

Call for public support

Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, acting director of PRO 7, said police will continue pursuing individuals in volved in the illegal drug trade in Central Visayas. “The seizure of nearly P4 million worth of shabu and the recovery of loose firearms demonstrate our intensified ef forts to keep illegal drugs and criminal elements off our streets. We will continue to conduct aggressive, intelli gence-driven operations to en sure the safety and security of every community in Central Visayas,” Abad said. CeBu CitY Abad said PRO 7 remains firm in its campaign against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality. He urged the public to support law enforcement au thorities through coopera tion and by reporting illegal activities in their communi ties across Central Visayas. The police official said sustained coordination with residents remains vital in curbing illegal drug activities and other crimes in the re gion. / AYB