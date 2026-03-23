PRO 7 seizes P2M in drugs, 37 illegal firearms; 101 wanted persons arrested

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) seized 37 unlicensed firearms and illegal drugs worth nearly P2 million during a weeklong anti-criminality and law enforcement operation from March 15 to 21, 2026.

In line with the focused agenda of the Philippine National Police and intensified police operations management, PRO 7 recorded significant accomplishments.

Based on data released by the Central Visayas police, authorities confiscated 37 loose firearms, including one explosive, and 80 rounds of ammunition of various calibers during ongoing operations against individuals possessing unlicensed weapons across the region.

As part of efforts to track down individuals with pending warrants of arrest, the PRO 7 tracker team successfully arrested 101 wanted persons, 10 of whom were listed as most wanted.

In the campaign against illegal drugs, police arrested 202 suspects, including two high-value individuals, 12 street-level individuals, and 188 newly identified drug personalities.

Authorities also seized 264.01 grams of shabu, with a standard drug price of over P1.7 million, and 3.10 grams of dried marijuana leaves.

Meanwhile, in the crackdown on illegal gambling, 91 individuals were arrested, and P14,645 in gambling money was confiscated.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of the Central Visayas police, praised the successful anti-criminality campaign.

“These results show our continued commitment to keeping our communities safe. PRO 7 will sustain its operations against all forms of criminality and calls on the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police,” Maranan said.

Maranan assured the public that aggressive law enforcement efforts will continue to ensure that Central Visayas remains a peaceful, orderly, and safe place to live. (AYB)