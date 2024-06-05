PRO 7 sends 100 policemen to Canlaon City for rescue efforts

FOLLOWING the eruption of Kanlaon volcano in the evening of June 3, 2024, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) dispatched a hundred police officers to Canlaon City, Negros Oriental to assist in the rescue efforts, including the evacuation of the affected residents.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, some of the augmented police officers were placed in evacuation centers to protect the properties of the evacuees.

"We have identified two evacuation centers gibutangan natog police just to maintain order and security," according to Pelare.

But as of yet, the PRO 7 has not been notified of any deaths or injuries brought on by a volcanic eruption.

One of the objectives of PRO 7 is to launch a peace and order campaign to prevent crimes in the neighborhood.

The police officers who were dispatched to Canlaon came from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 and some police stations in Negros Oriental who had received training in search and rescue operations. (AYB, TPT)