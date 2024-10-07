PRO 7 to beef up security on last day of COC filing

IN ANTICIPATION of the October 8 deadline for filing Certificates of Candidacy (COC), Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin ordered all station commanders to increase security at the Commission on Election (Comelec) offices due to the large number of people expected to swarm the offices.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for PRO 7, said that while few applicants have submitted their COCs in recent days, it is possible that more will do so on the final day. In addition to the Comelec offices, sites where people are expected to congregate to show their support for their candidates will also be provided with strict security.

Similarly, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will also deploy more police personnel to Comelec offices on the last day.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, candidates usually flock to Comelec on the last day of COC filing, thus the need to tighten security. (AYB, TPT)